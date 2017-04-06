Criminal trustees don’t get reported to the police

SVT has mapped all 470 inspection visits to the county administrative boards made of local guardian for the past four years. The inspectors have gone through randomly selected cases.

Only one police report

We find information showing that in the randomly selected files, about SEK 26 million has disappeared from accounts managed by trustees. In only one of the cases, it was stated that the municipality reported it to the police.

There are no regulations on who should report it to the police.

The social services discovered cheating

The idea is that it should be a trustee, a good man to help the disadvantaged, old or ill to manage their finances. But rather the opposite, Lena Lindbergs trustee stole her money and did so for several years. It was only when social services housing support began reviewing her finances that the thefts were discovered.

Discouraged from police

Social Services asked the municipal guardians, who are supposed to control the trustees, if they should notify the police:

– I called the guardian in Skovde and asked him if we should report it to the police at once and he said “no”, remembers Marianne Wallgren.