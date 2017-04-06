Difficult to dismiss appointed trustee

Mats Thuresson is worried about his younger brother. The brother has had mental problems since his youth, and Mats used to be the one helping him get appointments with counsellors and to plan his studies.

Nowaday, Mats brother is grown-up and has a trustee. But both Mats and the rest of the family believes he needs to be activated and would like the trustee to help him with this.

Denied despite skills

The trustee doesn’t only have the mission to handle the finances, but also to what is referred as ”provide for the person”. That means engaging in the person, and do more than just the purely practical.

– My brother need someone who helps to activate him and maybe to finish his education, says Mats.

Mats works in finance and has previously been a trustee himself. He offered to become the new trustee, but the municipality turned down the application.

– It is strange that when a related party is committed, it’s being ignored, says Mats.

Wrong required for replacement

As SVT News has previously revealed, hundreds of millions of crowns disappeared, unrecognized, from accounts that’s been handled by trustees or managers. And we can now reveal that a suspicion about the economy not being properly done, is not reason enough to exchange the trustee. Not feeling comfortable with, or disliking, the person awarded the contract to manage one's finances is similarly not enough for a change, even though it is about a person who has great power over one's life.

For the trustee to be replaced, you must be able to prove that the trustee made a severe error. It is the guardian of the municipality who makes the decision, but many are understaffed and often do not have the resources to do proper investigations.

In the case of Mats and his brother there are no suspicions of irregularities. But a desire from the family to give his brother a richer life.

– It's all about a person who is weak, who is in a position of dependence and now he sits alone all day, says Mats Thuresson.