Om cookies på våra tjänster

Vi har placerat cookies på din dator och lagrar ditt IP-nummer för att ge dig en bättre upplevelse av våra webbplatser. Om du inte godkänner eller vill ha mer information kan du läsa mer här: Om cookies och personuppgifter

Gå direkt till textinnehålletStartsidaInnehållsöversikt, Program A-ÖSök på svt.seHjälpKontakta oss

Inrikes

Swedish reporter guilty of people smuggling

Fredrik Önnevall. Foto: TT

Sweden's Television's reporter Fredrik Önnevall, and two colleagues, were found guilty of people smuggling by a Swedish court today. The three faced charges after helping a 15 year old Syrian boy travel from Greece to Sweden without a passport.

The team faced up to three months in prison for people smuggling. All three denied any wrongdoing.

On Thursday the court handed two month suspended sentences and community service to all three.

Önnevall met the 15 year old while filming a documentary in Greece in 2014 and brought him to Sweden after the boy asked for help.

Charges were pressed against the tv-team, which also includes a cameraman and a interpreter, after the documentary aired in 2015.

According to the prosecutor the three intentionally helped a foreigner travel through Europe and enter Sweden despite the fact that the person was missing permission required to enter the countries.

– I regret nothing, Önnevall said earlier.

The Syrian boy now lives in Sweden together with his family.

Här ber flyktingpojken SVT:s reporter hjälpa honom att fly Foto: SVT

Publicerad:

Uppdaterad:

Åtalet mot Fredrik Önnevall

Mer i ämnet