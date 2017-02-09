Swedish reporter guilty of people smuggling

The team faced up to three months in prison for people smuggling. All three denied any wrongdoing.

On Thursday the court handed two month suspended sentences and community service to all three.

Önnevall met the 15 year old while filming a documentary in Greece in 2014 and brought him to Sweden after the boy asked for help.

Charges were pressed against the tv-team, which also includes a cameraman and a interpreter, after the documentary aired in 2015.

According to the prosecutor the three intentionally helped a foreigner travel through Europe and enter Sweden despite the fact that the person was missing permission required to enter the countries.

– I regret nothing, Önnevall said earlier.

The Syrian boy now lives in Sweden together with his family.