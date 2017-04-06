Muncipalites have no obligation to report to the police

SVT has revealed that hundreds of millions has disappeared from managed by trustees. But even when the municipalities suspects crimes, there are rarely any police reports filed.

Internal letter reveals

SVT has read an internal letter that the SKL expert on trustees, the lawyer Eva von Scheele, sent to all municipalities in the country. In the letter, she argues against the county administrative boards who push for the guardians to notify the police, when trustees are suspected of having committed crimes. She writes that there is no requirement in the law for them to notify the police.

”Some administrative boards consider/require guardians to notify the police if there are suspicion of a trustee committing crime. In the law there is no support for this part of the guardians mission.” She writes in the letter.

Can be difficult to find trustees

Eva von Scheele believes that it may be too difficult for guardians to find people who want to stand as trustees and managers if they know that the municipality will notify the police if they suspect a crime.

– We do not think it's the municipalities who should alert the police, if it’s not clear a crime has been committed, she says.

”Up to each guardian”

So if the Municipalities guardian says that ”we do not need to notify the police, so says the SKL”, and it then turns out that the trustee has committed severe crimes, what’s your responsibility?

– It is up to the guardians to take responsibility, says Eva von Scheele.