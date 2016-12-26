Lagerbäck on England win: ”Our easiest game at the Euros”

Iceland's success story is one of the major features in the Euro 2016 Review Show – the volcano, the farewells and Ronaldo's tears. In an exclusive interview with SVT Sport, Lars Lagerbäck talks about the magical summer and his love for Iceland.

– If you can fall in love with a country and its people, I've definitely done so with Iceland, says the former Iceland manager.

"English football is extremely popular"

In the last 16 round Lagerbäck was up against his old mentor Roy Hodgson's England - a special challenge for a country so influenced by both the society and the sports of the big neighbouring island in the south.

– English football is extremely popular in Iceland. Everyone has a favourite team since childhood, and the Premier League is huge there. That was a mental obstacle that we had to overcome. For example, I told them that the English national team is a bit overrated.

The game started in the worst possible way for Iceland. Wayne Rooney scored a penalty in the fourth minute.

– Bloody hell, that's the worst thing imaginable. I usually stress to my players how important the first goal is in football. But it was psychologically important that we levelled right after kick-off.

Ragnar Sigurðsson equalized with a header almost immediately after, and in the 18th minute Kolbeinn Sigþórsson made it 2-1, a goal that would prove decisive.

"We really deserved to win"

– It was a fantastic attacking move and an incredible goal. It was crucial, because we made them somewhat paralysed, they were stunned. I think this was our easiest game in the Euros. I really think we deserved to win, it was our best game of the tournament, says Lagerbäck.

Back in England, losing to ”little Iceland” in the midst of the Brexit drama became a national trauma. Not only did England vote to leave the EU, they also left the Euros and Roy Hodgson resigned after the game.

– It’s difficult to think of anything quite as humbling as this defeat. This is the most abject failure that I can recall, said the English commentator after the final whistle – an enormous contrast to the euphoria of his Icelandic colleague. Both commentaries can be heard in the review show.