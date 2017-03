Vann världens tuffaste tävling – ett år efter hjärtoperationen

Well done @jenniestenerhag and Esther Suss! Winners of the 2017 Absa @capeepic. 📷 Greg Beadle/ Cape Epic/ Sportzpics #AbsaCapeEpic #Untamed #CapeEpic #StageRacing #MountainBiking #Race #Winners

A post shared by Bike Hub (@bikehubber) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:03am PDT