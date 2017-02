Häcken tappar skyttekungen

The Swedish Premier Leagues top goal scorer 2016 John Owoeri just signed a two year deal with Chinese club Baoding Rogda FC. John work hard and never stoped believing in himself and was finally at 29 rewarded with a lucrative two year contract. The deal was made in cooperation with NSKY. Congratulations John, well deserved. #mdmtransfers #mdmplayers

A photo posted by Martin Dahlin Management (@martindahlinmanagement) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:08pm PST