Dahlström korsbandsskadad – OS kan vara i fara

Sometimes you win n' sometimes you loose... 1,5 weeks ago I tore my ACL in my right knee. Ski season is over n' rehab is on 💪🏻 Wanna thank everyone for an amazing season with so many great memories 🙏🏻

A post shared by Emma Dahlström (@emmadahlstrom_) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:37am PDT