This photo was taken just before the worst crash of my career. Unfortunately I will be out for a while. My ACL is torn, and I have some damage to the meniscus. The timing could be better with about a year to the next Olympics, but even if I make it or not, I will look back and know I did everything I could from day one, and all that work starts now. #igotthegrab #comebackisreal

A photo posted by LUDVIG FJÄLLSTRÖM (@ludvigfjallstrom) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:04am PST