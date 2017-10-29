Drabbade i över 30 länder – här är offrens rop på hjälp

”Why do you do this?”

Tid: [2016-06-05 22:30:50]

Kundnummer: 36288

Land: Sverige

Meddelande:: ”Why do you do this? We are an nonprofit organization for kids and young people for sports in Sweden, Umea. We dont have 4099 SEK to pay this. We dont even have the monye for a computer for me so I have my private computer at work. I and only work for 3 weeks then I am unemployed. So on this computer is both document and photograpsh for me and the organization. I have save the most of thing i the cloud an I saw that you have locket that to. Please . unlock our files for free.”

”You have taken everything!!!”

Tid: [2016-06-10 04:30:50]

Kundnummer: 66513

Land: Australien

Meddelande: Hello....I am a single mother and I genuinely do not have all the money to pay to get my files back. You have taken everything!!! All of the memories of my son's birth and all of our pictures together. Our entire life's history is gone now!!!! I am very upset and crying about this. I only have $250AUD spare that I can use to pay you. I can transfer it through Western Union immediately. Will you please accept this amount and please give me back my life memories? Sincerely XXXX

”...unlock my computer PLEASE!”

Tid: [2016-05-14 06:30:16]

Kundnummer: 30375

Land: Australien

Meddelande:

I really want and need my files and photos, I have lost family members that are in the pics and it upsets me so much, but I dont have any money, would you please see you way to have a heart and unlock my computer PLEASE!! My emails dont work now either so I'm not sure how you would reply but PLEASE have a heart and restore my computer, it all I have.

”I am an unemployed mum”

Tid: [2016-06-09 21:36:57]

Kundnummer: 67662

Land: Australien

Meddelande: I am an unemployed mum and don't have the money. I just borrowed money to pay for the rent. My phone and power bills are due I am already stressed and now this. I am trying to find work and you've hacked the files that have my resume and job stuff. PLEASE – can we negotiate a smaller amount as $861.28 is not something that I have available. I honestly have ZERO dollars in my bank account. Please help me. I am so stressed out about this and don't know how to fix anything.



”I want to get my family photos back”

Tid: XXXX

Kundnummer: 34455

Land: Polen

Meddelande: Hi, my name is XXX, i am a poor student. I dont have this type of money. I want to get my family photos back. Can you help me?

”I am 75 years of age and on a disability pension”

Tid: [2016-06-09 14:02:36]

Kundnummer: 58578

Land: Australien

Meddelande: As I am 75 years of age and on a disability pension will you accept $100 AUD also it is a public holiday in Adelaide. i want more time!

”We are unemployed”

Tid: [2016-06-02 08:10:18]

Kundnummer: 49098

Land: Italien

Meddelande: Hi. We are unemployed and cannot pay your fee. You have locked all our files including all our pics from my deceased fathers funeral and my daughters graduation school fomal night. We have no other copies or backups as we are not real computer literate. Can you please unlock our computer so we can keep these personal treasures?

”I have some pictures of my late father”

Tid: [2016-06-01 06:44:44]

Kundnummer: 45202

Land: Spanien

Meddelande: Hi OK I have come to the conclusion this is going to cost me something and I'm happy to pay. I have some pictures of my late father and I have no back ups. Without these I have only my memory of him which is fading so I trust you understand how important these are to me. I have read many stories about people paying but not ever getting the files unlocked. I have a proposition for you – give me what I want to unlock my email .pst file and if you do, ill make payment to get my photos unlock. As a sign of good faith, and so I know I will once again be able to get the photos of my dad. Lets know what you think,

”Please unlock”

Tid: [2016-06-03 13:51:43]

Kundnummer: 53858

Land: Turkiet

Meddelande: Please unlock, these images for me is very important family pics :(

”We are just regular everyday people”

Tid: [2016-05-21 07:23:56]

Kundnummer: 34896

Land: USA

Meddelande: So anyway I'm not sure why you would do that to my computer and try to get money from me. We are just regular everyday people trying to make ends meet and Im a really hard worker and a mum and I work from home to help support my family. Please restore my files as I cannot afford to pay you and my livelihood depends on it.Thank you in advance....:-(

”Robbers and thieves”

Tid: [2016-06-02 20:13:32]

Kundnummer: 3913

Land: Sverige

Meddelande: Dear robbers and thieves I have written mails and I am not getting any reply. I will need my files back. Right now I pray to God the Almighty that you will cause conviction over the people who have taken/stolen my files including all my family and ministry photos to captivity. To which I have no backup. I pray that there will be deep conviction and a great difficulty to sleep until this matter is solved, I pray in Jesus name! I am waiting for my files to be open, in Jesus name!!!! I am waiting for my files to be open, in Jesus name!!!!