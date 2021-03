Multinationella mobiljätten stänger av anställd – startar utredning efter SVT:s avslöjande

Previous Statement:

There have been a number of reports in the Swedish media recently regarding Brightstar 20:20 (SWE) AB. The circumstances relate to an alleged VAT scam that appears to have been perpetrated by a supplier of one of our suppliers in relation to a consignment of goods subsequently purchased by Brightstar. Brightstar paid the appropriate VAT on the goods purchased and declared and paid to the Swedish Tax Agency the appropriate VAT on the sale of those goods. The Swedish Tax Agency has subsequently disqualified our VAT reclaim on the goods we purchased, on the grounds that there was an alleged fraudulent action by another company earlier in the transaction chain and that Brightstar should have been aware of that.

Brightstar had no knowledge of any alleged VAT fraud perpetrated by others, and we are surprised by the Swedish Tax Agency’s initial ruling. We are therefore appealing the initial ruling and believe that in all fairness this should be overturned.

Brightstar has the highest ethical standards across all our operations and no tolerance for any type of fraud or offence. We have provided assistance to the Swedish authorities during their investigation of this matter.

Additional Statement:

Brightstar have engaged external advisers in order to look into the circumstances around the transactions in question, this to ensure a full and detailed review. We have sent one employee on temporary garden leave (with full salary) while these investigations proceed. We have found no evidence of Brightstar SE benefitting from this fraud and we will take appropriate action if any employee is shown to have been involved in any illegal, improper or unethical activity.

Brightstar continue to be available to assist the Swedish authorities in their investigations and our own internal review is still ongoing – It would therefore be inappropriate for us to comment further at this point of time.

Torben Pedersen, GM Nordics