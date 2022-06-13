SVT Sport

Nya sportsändningar väntar i SVT under kommande vecka.

Junior-VM i ishockey avslutas, sim-VM i Budapest drar igång liksom ridsportens Global Champions Tour. Bland mycket annat.

MÅNDAG 13 JUNI

Nyhetssändningar:

18.28 SVT1/Play Sportnytt

21.45 SVT2/Play Sportnytt

Evenemangssändningar:

SVT1/Play, 01.30-04.00: Ishockey, junior-VM, USA-Sverige (d)

SVT1/Play, 10.20-12.50: Ishockey, junior-VM, USA-Sverige (d) (repris)

SVT2/Play, 22.30-01.00: Ishockey, junior-VM, bronsmatch (d)

SVT1/Play, 02.30-05.00: Ishockey, junior-VM, final (d) (natten mot tisdag)

TISDAG 14 JUNI

Nyhetssändningar:

18.28 SVT1/Play Sportnytt

21.45 SVT2/Play Sportnytt

Evenemangssändningar:

SVT1/Play, 10.20-12.50: Ishockey, junior-VM, final (repris)

ONSDAG 15 JUNI

Nyhetssändningar:

18.28 SVT1/Play Sportnytt

21.45 SVT2/Play Sportnytt

Evenemangssändningar:

SVT24/Play, 21.55-00.30: Volleyboll, Portugal-Sverige

TORSDAG 16 JUNI

Nyhetssändningar:

18.28 SVT1/Play Sportnytt

21.45 SVT2/Play Sportnytt

FREDAG 17 JUNI

Nyhetssändningar:

18.28 SVT1/Play Sportnytt

21.30 SVT2/Play Sportnytt

Evenemangssändningar:

SVT2/SVT24/Play, 18.15-21.00: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour

LÖRDAG 18 JUNI

Nyhetssändningar:

17.55 SVT1/Play Sportnytt

19.45 SVT2/Play Sportnytt

Evenemangssändningar:

SVT1/Play, 09.00-12.15: Simning, VM, försökspass

SVT Play, 14.50-17.45: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour

SVT1/Play, 14.55-17.30: Volleyboll, Sverige-Luxemburg

SVT2/Play, 15.40-17.45: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour

SVT2/Play, 18.00-20.00: Simning, VM, finalpass

SVT Play, 18.45-21.00: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour

SVT24/Play, 19.30-21.00: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour

SVT1/Play, 21.00-23.00: Friidrott, Diamond League

SÖNDAG 19 JUNI

Nyhetssändningar:

17.55 SVT1/Play Sportnytt

19.00 SVT1/Play Sportspegeln

Evenemangssändningar:

SVT1/Play, 09.00-11.45: Simning, VM, försökspass

SVT1/Play, 14.10-16.00: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour

SVT2/Play, 18.00-19.45: Simning, VM, finalpass

