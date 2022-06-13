MÅNDAG 13 JUNI
Nyhetssändningar:
18.28 SVT1/Play Sportnytt
21.45 SVT2/Play Sportnytt
Evenemangssändningar:
SVT1/Play, 01.30-04.00: Ishockey, junior-VM, USA-Sverige (d)
SVT1/Play, 10.20-12.50: Ishockey, junior-VM, USA-Sverige (d) (repris)
SVT2/Play, 22.30-01.00: Ishockey, junior-VM, bronsmatch (d)
SVT1/Play, 02.30-05.00: Ishockey, junior-VM, final (d) (natten mot tisdag)
TISDAG 14 JUNI
Nyhetssändningar:
18.28 SVT1/Play Sportnytt
21.45 SVT2/Play Sportnytt
Evenemangssändningar:
SVT1/Play, 10.20-12.50: Ishockey, junior-VM, final (repris)
ONSDAG 15 JUNI
Nyhetssändningar:
18.28 SVT1/Play Sportnytt
21.45 SVT2/Play Sportnytt
Evenemangssändningar:
SVT24/Play, 21.55-00.30: Volleyboll, Portugal-Sverige
TORSDAG 16 JUNI
Nyhetssändningar:
18.28 SVT1/Play Sportnytt
21.45 SVT2/Play Sportnytt
FREDAG 17 JUNI
Nyhetssändningar:
18.28 SVT1/Play Sportnytt
21.30 SVT2/Play Sportnytt
Evenemangssändningar:
SVT2/SVT24/Play, 18.15-21.00: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour
LÖRDAG 18 JUNI
Nyhetssändningar:
17.55 SVT1/Play Sportnytt
19.45 SVT2/Play Sportnytt
Evenemangssändningar:
SVT1/Play, 09.00-12.15: Simning, VM, försökspass
SVT Play, 14.50-17.45: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour
SVT1/Play, 14.55-17.30: Volleyboll, Sverige-Luxemburg
SVT2/Play, 15.40-17.45: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour
SVT2/Play, 18.00-20.00: Simning, VM, finalpass
SVT Play, 18.45-21.00: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour
SVT24/Play, 19.30-21.00: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour
SVT1/Play, 21.00-23.00: Friidrott, Diamond League
SÖNDAG 19 JUNI
Nyhetssändningar:
17.55 SVT1/Play Sportnytt
19.00 SVT1/Play Sportspegeln
Evenemangssändningar:
SVT1/Play, 09.00-11.45: Simning, VM, försökspass
SVT1/Play, 14.10-16.00: Ridsport, Global Champions Tour
SVT2/Play, 18.00-19.45: Simning, VM, finalpass