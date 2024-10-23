Ishockey
Mika Zibanejad

Javascript är avstängt

Javascript måste vara påslaget för att kunna spela video
Se Mika Zibanejads ledningsmål – efter 54 sekunder Foto: nhl.com

Mika Zibanejads mål banade vägen för New York Rangers kross

Uppdaterad
Publicerad

Mika Zibanejad inledde målskyttet för sitt New York Rangers mot Montreal Canadiens redan efter 54 sekunder.

Den rivstarten banade vägen för 7–2-segern.

Se Mika Zibanejads fullträff i spelaren ovan.

NHL

Montreal Canadiens logo

Montreal Canadiens

2 - 7

New York Rangers logo

New York Rangers

1-4, 1-1, 0-2
Bell Centre, Montreal
Publik: 21105
NHL
Eastern Conference - 2024/2025
#LagSVFGM-IMMP
1
New York Rangers logotypNYRNew York Rangers
6500131-12+1911
2
New Jersey Devils logotypNJDNew Jersey Devils
9530132-28+411
3
Florida Panthers logotypFLAFlorida Panthers
8331124-29-59
4
Washington Capitals logotypWSHWashington Capitals
5311020-15+58
5
Ottawa Senators logotypOTTOttawa Senators
6321022-19+38
6
Tampa Bay Lightning logotypTBLTampa Bay Lightning
6420026-20+68
7
Toronto Maple Leafs logotypTORToronto Maple Leafs
7430022-19+38
8
Boston Bruins logotypBOSBoston Bruins
7231121-24-37
9
Pittsburgh Penguins logotypPITPittsburgh Penguins
8241127-35-87
10
Buffalo Sabres logotypBUFBuffalo Sabres
8340125-28-37
11
Carolina Hurricanes logotypCARCarolina Hurricanes
5221015-13+26
12
Columbus Blue Jackets logotypCBJColumbus Blue Jackets
6330024-20+46
13
Detroit Red Wings logotypDETDetroit Red Wings
6330015-17-26
14
New York Islanders logotypNYINew York Islanders
6121214-15-16
15
Montreal Canadiens logotypMTLMontreal Canadiens
7240118-28-105
16
Philadelphia Flyers logotypPHIPhiladelphia Flyers
6041114-25-113

Relaterat

Så arbetar vi

SVT:s nyheter ska stå för saklighet och opartiskhet. Det vi publicerar ska vara sant och relevant. Vid akuta nyhetslägen kan det vara svårt att få alla fakta bekräftade, då ska vi berätta vad vi vet – och inte vet. Läs mer om hur vi arbetar.