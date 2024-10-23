Se Mika Zibanejads fullträff i spelaren ovan.
NHL
Montreal Canadiens
2 - 7
New York Rangers
1-4, 1-1, 0-2
Bell Centre, Montreal
21105
|#
|Lag
|S
|V
|F
|VÖ
|FÖ
|GM-IM
|M
|P
|1
NYRNew York Rangers
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|31-12
|+19
|11
|2
NJDNew Jersey Devils
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|32-28
|+4
|11
|3
FLAFlorida Panthers
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24-29
|-5
|9
|4
WSHWashington Capitals
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|20-15
|+5
|8
|5
OTTOttawa Senators
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|22-19
|+3
|8
|6
TBLTampa Bay Lightning
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|26-20
|+6
|8
|7
TORToronto Maple Leafs
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|22-19
|+3
|8
|8
BOSBoston Bruins
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|21-24
|-3
|7
|9
PITPittsburgh Penguins
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|27-35
|-8
|7
|10
BUFBuffalo Sabres
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|25-28
|-3
|7
|11
CARCarolina Hurricanes
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15-13
|+2
|6
|12
CBJColumbus Blue Jackets
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|24-20
|+4
|6
|13
DETDetroit Red Wings
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15-17
|-2
|6
|14
NYINew York Islanders
|6
|1
|2
|1
|2
|14-15
|-1
|6
|15
MTLMontreal Canadiens
|7
|2
|4
|0
|1
|18-28
|-10
|5
|16
PHIPhiladelphia Flyers
|6
|0
|4
|1
|1
|14-25
|-11
|3