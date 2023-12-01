Kultur

Följ presskonferensen där nästa års Mellobidrag presenteras. Foto: SVT

Nu presenteras artisterna i Melodifestivalen 2024

Uppdaterad
Publicerad

Under fredagsförmiddagen presenterade Melodifestivalen de artister som kommer göra upp om sångfågeln under 6 veckor i början av 2024.

14 av kommande årets 30 bidrag är bekanta ansikten. Bland annat återvänder rockbandet Smash into pieces som ställer upp med låten “Heroes are calling”, gruppen gjorde oväntad succé förra året när de i finalen hamnade på tredje plats med “Six feet under”. 

Norska Marcus & Martinus är tillbaka och tävlar med “Unforgettable”. Ukrainska Maria Sur ställer upp med låten “When I’m gone”. Nyligen återförenade melloveteranerna Samir & Viktor kommer att ställa upp med “Hela världen väntar”.

Äntligen dags för Danny?

Artisten och realityprofilen Danny Saucedo har tävlat i Melodifestivalen fyra gånger, men aldrig fått lyfta sångfågeln som vinnare. Bästa resultatet är två andraplatser åren 2011 och 2012.

Kanske blir det ändring på det i år när han ställer upp med bidraget “Happy that you found me”.

Epatrenden dubbleras

Under 2023 blev artisten Fröken snusk med sin rosa rånarluva en riktig snackis, bland annat för låten “Rid mig som en dalahäst”. Nu ställer den anonyma epadunkaren upp i mello med låten “Unga & fria”.  Mer epadunk ser det även ut att bli från Lia Larsson och hennes ”30 km/h”.

Och ett av årets kanske mest oväntade bidrag har kopplingar till Hollywood. Den ständigt omtalade profilen Gunilla Persson, som bland annat setts i “Svenska hollywoodfruar”, ställer nämligen upp med låten “I won’t shake (La La Gunilla)”. 

Semifinalen skrotas

Nytt för nästa års tävling är att antalet bidrag går från 28 till 30. Semifinalen skrotas och blir i stället en femte deltävling, där finalens sista bidrag röstas fram av tittarna.

Se alla bidrag och deltävlingar nedan.

DELTÄVLING 1 – MALMÖ, 3 februari

”Awful Liar”

Lisa Ajax

Upphov: David Lindgren Zacharias, Sebastian Atas, Victor Crone, Victor Sjöström

”Forever Yours”

Elisa Lindström

Upphov: Elisa Lindström, Erik Bernholm, Henric Axelsson, Henrik Sethsson, Thomas G:son

”Hela världen väntar”

Samir & Viktor

Upphov: David Kreuger, Fredrik Kempe, Niklas Carson Matsson

”Heroes Are Calling”

Smash Into Pieces

Upphov: Andreas ”Giri” Lindbergh, Benjamin Jennebo, Chris Adam Hedman Sörbye, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Per Bergquist

”Min melodi”

Melina Borglowe

Upphov: Andreas Mattsson, Melina Borglowe, Thomas G:son

”Supernatural”

Adam Woods

Upphov: Adam Woods, Calle Hellberg, Jonna Hall, William Segerdahl

DELTÄVLING 2 – GÖTEBORG, 10 februari

”Ahumma”

C-Joe

Upphov: Charles Koroma, Diana Kambugu, Michael Didriksson, Palle Hammarlund, Tony Malm, Twice Ice

”Dragon”

LIAMOO

Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Julie ”Kill J” Aagaard, LIAMOO

”Norrland”

Engmans Kapell

Upphov: Larry Forsberg, Lennart Wastesson, Sven-Inge Sjöberg

”The Silence After You”

Dear Sara

Upphov: Benjamin Rosenbohm, Jonas Thander, Marcus Winther-John, Sara Nutti

”Unga & fria”

Fröken Snusk

Upphov: Fröken Snusk, Sara Ryan

”When I'm Gone”

Maria Sur

Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Julie ”Kill J” Aagaard, Maria Sur

DELTÄVLING 3 – VÄXJÖ, 17 februari

”Aldrig mer”

Clara Klingenström

Upphov: Bobby Ljunggren, Clara Klingenström, David Lindgren Zacharias

”Effortless”

Jacqline

Upphov: Dino Medanhodzic, Jacqline Mossberg Mounkassa, Jimmy Jansson, Moa ”Cazzi Opeia” Carlebecker, Thomas G:son

”För dig”

Klaudy

Upphov: William Schenberg, Åke Olofsson

”Give My Heart A Break”

Cazzi Opeia

Upphov: Ellen Berg, Jimmy Jansson, Moa ”Cazzi Opeia” Carlebecker, Thomas G:son

”I Won’t Shake (La La Gunilla)”

Gunilla Persson

Upphov: Fredrik Andersson

”Take My Breath Away”

Kim Cesarion

Upphov: Albin Johnsén, Christoffer Johansson, Kim Cesarion, Mattias Andréasson, William Segerdahl

DELTÄVLING 4 – ESKILSTUNA, 24 februari

”30 km/h”

Lia Larsson

Upphov: Axel Schylström, Jimmy Jansson, Lia Larsson, My Söderholm, Thomas G:son

”Circus X”

SCARLET

Upphov: Emil Behmer, Henric Pierroff, Ian-Paolo Lira, Jessica Rachel Chertock, Scarlet, Simon Boustedt, Staffan Amberlind, Thirsty

”Done Getting Over You”

Albin Tingwall

Upphov: Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Joy Deb, Linnea Deb

”En sång om sommaren”

Lasse Stefanz

Upphov: Anders Wigelius, Anderz Wrethov, Robert Norberg

”Happy That You Found Me”

Danny Saucedo

Upphov: Kristoffer Fogelmark, John Martin, Michel Zitron

”It’s Not Easy to Write a Love Song”

Dotter

Upphov: Dino Medanhodzic, Johanna ”Dotter” Jansson

DELTÄVLING 5 – KARLSTAD, 2 mars

”Back To My Roots”

Jay Smith

Upphov: Jay Smith, Jonas Jurström, Jonathan Keyes, Maria Jane Smith, Victor Thell

”Banne maj”

Elecktra

Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Elin Wrethov, Jonny Werner, Robin Werner

”Controlla”

Chelsea Muco

Upphov: Anderz Wrethov, Chelsea Muco, Elsa Carmona Oljelund, FERNAND MP, Karl Flyckt, Pa Modou

”Light”

Annika Wickihalder

Upphov: Annika Wickihalder, Herman Gardarfve, Linnea Gawell, Patrik Jean

”Que Sera”

Medina

Upphov: Ali Jammali, Anderz Wrethov, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Sami Rekik

”Unforgettable”

Marcus & Martinus

Upphov: Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Marcus Gunnarsen, Martinus Gunnarsen

