Han vann finalen i isvakspoesi

”We have come to the city of gold,

In this season of dark and cold,

We celebrate each day the light,

And enjoy friendship through the night.

Skelleftea has really good food,

And winter swims do lift the mood,

But if you are a salmon fish,

You will be our favourite dish.

Try the beer, and the reindeer.

Good friendship is always near.

And if you fall on the ice,

You’ll be helped, because we’re nice.”