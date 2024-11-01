Det var gästerna som tog ledningen i den första perioden.
Sidney Crosby kvitterade tidigt i tredje innan Pettersson stod för sin makalösa räddning. Samme Crosby avgjorde sedan i förlängning.
Se Petterssons räddning i spelaren ovan.
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins
2 - 1
Anaheim Ducks
0-1, 0-0, 1-0, 1-0
PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
14945
|#
|Lag
|S
|V
|F
|VÖ
|FÖ
|GM-IM
|M
|P
|1
NJDNew Jersey Devils
|13
|7
|4
|0
|2
|50-39
|+11
|16
|2
FLAFlorida Panthers
|11
|6
|3
|1
|1
|38-35
|+3
|15
|3
CARCarolina Hurricanes
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|35-21
|+14
|14
|4
WSHWashington Capitals
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|37-27
|+10
|14
|5
TBLTampa Bay Lightning
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|39-28
|+11
|14
|6
NYRNew York Rangers
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|37-21
|+16
|13
|7
TORToronto Maple Leafs
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|36-33
|+3
|13
|8
CBJColumbus Blue Jackets
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|35-25
|+10
|11
|9
OTTOttawa Senators
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|38-31
|+7
|10
|10
BUFBuffalo Sabres
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|32-36
|-4
|9
|11
DETDetroit Red Wings
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|27-34
|-7
|9
|12
BOSBoston Bruins
|11
|2
|6
|2
|1
|29-42
|-13
|9
|13
MTLMontreal Canadiens
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|32-47
|-15
|9
|14
PHIPhiladelphia Flyers
|11
|3
|6
|1
|1
|31-41
|-10
|9
|15
PITPittsburgh Penguins
|12
|2
|7
|2
|1
|35-49
|-14
|9
|16
NYINew York Islanders
|10
|1
|5
|2
|2
|22-29
|-7
|8