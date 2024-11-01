Ishockey
Här glider Marcus Pettersson in – se räddningen som tog matchen till förlängning

Pittsburghs Marcus Pettersson var där när det behövdes.

Han gled in framför kassen och räddade pucken, vilket tog matchen till förlängning.

Där besegrades Anaheim med 2–1.

Det var gästerna som tog ledningen i den första perioden.

Sidney Crosby kvitterade tidigt i tredje innan Pettersson stod för sin makalösa räddning. Samme Crosby avgjorde sedan i förlängning.

NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins logo

Pittsburgh Penguins

2 - 1

Anaheim Ducks logo

Anaheim Ducks

0-1, 0-0, 1-0, 1-0
PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
Publik: 14945
