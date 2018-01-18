H&M boy’s mother: ”I don’t think the image is racist”

– It’s hard. In the beginning you try to be strong and ignore it. But you can’t leave it all out. I've had a hard time, says Teresa Mango to Swedish television SVT.

Hate and threats have washed over her since beginning of last week, when the picture of her five year old son wearing the green hoodie with the slogan ”coolest monkey in the jungle” started to become viral world wide.

– I’ve lost count, I’ve stopped watching. I just press the delete button. We are talking about a thousand e-mails, text messages and comments. It went from an ordinary life to mayhem, Mango says.

The reason to all the hatred seems to be Mango’s intial reaction to the comments about the photo. Shortly after it went viral she wrote a post saying people should ”get over it” and stop ”crying wolf”.

Teresa Mango thinks that those who viewed the H&M ad as racist simply overreacted. Now se wants to explain what she meant.

– I don’t think the hoodie is racist, but I do know what racism is. I have been called monkey and I’m aware of the history. But in this context I don’t see the connection. At the same time we have to respect each others opinions and how we interpret things in life, she says.

Teresa Mango concider H&M responsible for the controvercy, but has accepted the company’s apology.

Her son has recieved a lot of support and love around the world. A love that the parents now wants to share with him.

– Our son is five years old. He doesn’t know what racism is. We have chosen not to let him know about everything that the sweater has led to. He just knows that he’s a superstar and that everybody thinks he's cool, Teresa Mango says.

The family has had several meetings with H&M and have engaged lawyers, but the family do not want to give any comments regarding indemnity or which legal actions they will take.

