Norrköpings flygplats jagar Detur

The fax that seems to be in circulation regarding Detur regarding unpaid hotel rooms and requests that guest should pay directly to the hotel and get re-imbursement against receipt or invoice, is not sent by Detur.

It is clearly a falsification, which can be determined by:

• Mode of communicating: Fax is an outdated way of communication not used by Detur.

• Send information: A fax would contain information automatically generated showing from which number it has been sent and date and time it would have been sent.

It says that guests have to pay for the hotel to the hotel directly and then send the receipt to Detur for reimbursement, which is false and fraudulent.

The hotels where guests are currently staying has, according to our notes and records, been prepaid by Detur. Documentation of payment is verified and with Detur.

No guest should pay directly to the hotel for an already prepaid trip. The hotels have neither legal nor moral right to demand payment by the guests.

This is clearly a hoax and the case is with Turkish authorities and under investigation by both authorities and Detur to find the source.

Detur makes a new start

The last few years have meant turbulence and challenges beyond what is usual for the travel, transport and tourism industry. First a pandemic which put a lid globally on the travel and hospitality industry and then during the restart process; passport problems, problems at airports and at the destinations that have been closed for a long time and strikes at airlines and airports have made the road back longer and more difficult than anticipated and hoped for. The fact that there is now also an ongoing war in Europe that affects the economy with inflation and a weaker currency and energy shortages that cause the traveller base to fail, at the same time as costs for aviation fuel sharply increases, has meant that the business situation is troublesome and it leads to the need for a restart to ensure a healthy company.

Detur has therefore decided to review its operations to make a restart with recapitalisation of the company at the same time as a reorganization is carried out with, among other things, the introduction of improved and developed technology in order to better meet the future challenges in the best way.

As this means changes to the organization and in the organization's processes, production and operational activities will be temporarily paused for a period. The remainder of the 2022 charter season will be cancelled.

We regret the inconvenience and trouble this may cause the travellers whose trips now will not be operated. However, it is unfortunately necessary to create the organization required to be a strong and healthy company in the future.

We will share all the developments in the process and the new working model as soon as possible.

The management of Detur