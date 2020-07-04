Gå direkt till textinnehålletStartAlla programKontakta oss

Hur mycket kostar vattnet där du bor? Kolla in listan! Foto: TT

Kommun för kommun – så mycket kostar vattnet där du bor

Publicerad
Dyrast är VA-taxan om du bor i lägenhet i Östra Göinge – och billigast i Helsingborg. Här nedan hittar du priser för lägenhet respektive villa i de skånska kommunerna.

Priserna avser öre/liter.

Bjuv:

Lägenhet: 4,55

Villa: 5,67

Bromölla:

Lägenhet: 4,84

Villa: 6,31

Burlöv:

Lägenhet: 2,66

Villa: 3,78

Båstad:

Lägenhet: 2,66

Villa: 3,91

Eslöv:

Lägenhet: 3,76

Villa: 5,31

Helsingborg:

Lägenhet: 2,24

Villa: 2,92

Hässleholm:

Lägenhet: 2,96

Villa: 4,05

Höganäs:

Lägenhet: 2,46

Villa: 5,54

Hörby:

Lägenhet: 4,08

Villa: 5,30

Höör:

Lägenhet: 2,92

Villa: 4,10

Klippan:

Lägenhet: 2,54

Villa: 4,07

Kristianstad:

Lägenhet: 2,42

Villa: 3,72

Kävlinge:

Lägenhet: 2,57

Villa: 3,91

Landskrona:

Lägenhet: 3,10

Villa: 3,90

Lomma:

Lägenhet: 3,59

Villa: 4,49

Lund:

Lägenhet: 2,32

Villa: 3,98

Malmö:

Lägenhet: 2,34

Villa: 3,08

Osby:

Lägenhet: 4,57

Villa: 7,62

Perstorp:

Lägenhet: 4,35

Villa: 4,22

Simrishamn:

Lägenhet: 2,90

Villa: 4,91

Sjöbo:

Lägenhet: 3,14

Villa: 5,08

Skurup:

Lägenhet: 2,94

Villa: 4,76

Staffanstorp:

Lägenhet: 2,53

Villa: 5,00

Svalöv

Lägenhet: 4,92

Villa: 6,45

Svedala:

Lägenhet: 3,41

Villa: 4,40

Tomelilla:

Lägenhet: 4,69

Villa: 6,27

Trelleborg:

Lägenhet: 2,68

Villa: 4,24

Vellinge:

Lägenhet: 3,80

Villa: 4,49

Ystad:

Lägenhet: 3,78

Villa: 5,99

Åstorp:

Lägenhet: 3,46

Villa: 4,50

Ängelholm:

Lägenhet: 2,52

Villa: 4,29

Örkelljunga:

Lägenhet: 3,67

Villa: 4,43

Östra Göinge:

Lägenhet: 4,97

Villa: 6,66

Källa: Svenskt vatten

