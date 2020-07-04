Kommun för kommun – så mycket kostar vattnet där du bor

Priserna avser öre/liter.
Bjuv:
Lägenhet: 4,55
Villa: 5,67
Bromölla:
Lägenhet: 4,84
Villa: 6,31
Burlöv:
Lägenhet: 2,66
Villa: 3,78
Båstad:
Lägenhet: 2,66
Villa: 3,91
Eslöv:
Lägenhet: 3,76
Villa: 5,31
Helsingborg:
Lägenhet: 2,24
Villa: 2,92
Hässleholm:
Lägenhet: 2,96
Villa: 4,05
Höganäs:
Lägenhet: 2,46
Villa: 5,54
Hörby:
Lägenhet: 4,08
Villa: 5,30
Höör:
Lägenhet: 2,92
Villa: 4,10
Klippan:
Lägenhet: 2,54
Villa: 4,07
Kristianstad:
Lägenhet: 2,42
Villa: 3,72
Kävlinge:
Lägenhet: 2,57
Villa: 3,91
Landskrona:
Lägenhet: 3,10
Villa: 3,90
Lomma:
Lägenhet: 3,59
Villa: 4,49
Lund:
Lägenhet: 2,32
Villa: 3,98
Malmö:
Lägenhet: 2,34
Villa: 3,08
Osby:
Lägenhet: 4,57
Villa: 7,62
Perstorp:
Lägenhet: 4,35
Villa: 4,22
Simrishamn:
Lägenhet: 2,90
Villa: 4,91
Sjöbo:
Lägenhet: 3,14
Villa: 5,08
Skurup:
Lägenhet: 2,94
Villa: 4,76
Staffanstorp:
Lägenhet: 2,53
Villa: 5,00
Svalöv
Lägenhet: 4,92
Villa: 6,45
Svedala:
Lägenhet: 3,41
Villa: 4,40
Tomelilla:
Lägenhet: 4,69
Villa: 6,27
Trelleborg:
Lägenhet: 2,68
Villa: 4,24
Vellinge:
Lägenhet: 3,80
Villa: 4,49
Ystad:
Lägenhet: 3,78
Villa: 5,99
Åstorp:
Lägenhet: 3,46
Villa: 4,50
Ängelholm:
Lägenhet: 2,52
Villa: 4,29
Örkelljunga:
Lägenhet: 3,67
Villa: 4,43
Östra Göinge:
Lägenhet: 4,97
Villa: 6,66
Källa: Svenskt vatten