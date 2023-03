381.6.1 Popular Cross-Country Competitions are organised for the enjoyment of all participating competitors. Because these competitions involve competitors with a wide range of experience and ability, good sportsmanship and courtesy toward other competitors are essential. Competitors who demonstrate unsportsmanlike behavior or do not follow these rules or the rules of the competitions may be sanctioned by the Jury. During a competition competitors must

– follow the marked course from the start to finish passing all control points

– complete the course on skis using only their own means of propulsion and without assistance from others

– neither hinder nor interfere with other competitors

– make a reasonable effort to allow faster competitors to pass. Normally slower competitors should use the right track or side of the course, faster competitors the left

– comply with the special regulations of the competition (e.g. littering)