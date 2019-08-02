Greta Thunberg criticizes Macron, Juncker and the Pope

– They say they're listening. But it has been a few months now and it has turned out that they have done nothing, she tells SVT.

Greta Thunberg has been invited as a speaker in parliaments all over Europe and a number of world leaders have wanted to meet her. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel says Greta Thunberg has changed the German government's climate work and Jean-Claude Juncker has kissed her hand. The Pope has encouraged her to continue her work. But she does not seem so impressed by the politicians and the leaders.

– If the really listens they would have done something, you might think. Either they have not listened, they have ignored it or they are waiting for something, she says.