Climate activist Greta Thunberg. Foto: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Greta Thunberg criticizes Macron, Juncker and the Pope

Publicerad

Climate activist Greta Thunberg met and talked during the spring with France's President Emmanuel Macron, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Pope Francis. She is critical of their lack of action.

– They say they're listening. But it has been a few months now and it has turned out that they have done nothing, she tells SVT.

Greta Thunberg has been invited as a speaker in parliaments all over Europe and a number of world leaders have wanted to meet her. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel says Greta Thunberg has changed the German government's climate work and Jean-Claude Juncker has kissed her hand. The Pope has encouraged her to continue her work. But she does not seem so impressed by the politicians and the leaders.

– If the really listens they would have done something, you might think. Either they have not listened, they have ignored it or they are waiting for something, she says.

