LISTA: Bolagen som fortsätter handla med utpekade mobiljätten

“Regarding the reports by SVT about Brightstar 20:20 (SWE) AB: (“Brightstar Sweden”). The circumstances relate to an alleged VAT scam that appears to have been perpetrated by a supplier of one of our suppliers in relation to a consignment of goods subsequently purchased by Brightstar.

As more information is released in regard to the upstream companies and those transactions, it appears that the Swedish mobile phone market has been specifically targeted by organized criminal gangs to exploit gaps in the country’s VAT regulations. As part of that, Brightstar Sweden also appears to have been targeted. We are therefore pleased that the government has taken action to implement emergency legislation to close this loophole.

We would point out that Brightstar Sweden paid the appropriate VAT on the goods purchased and declared and paid to the Swedish Tax Agency the appropriate VAT on the sale of those goods and that is undisputed. The Swedish Tax Agency has subsequently disqualified our VAT reclaim on the goods we purchased, on the grounds that there was an alleged fraudulent action by another company earlier in the transaction chain and that Brightstar Sweden should have been aware of that.

Brightstar Sweden had no knowledge of any alleged VAT fraud perpetrated by others, and we are surprised by the Swedish Tax Agency’s initial ruling. We are therefore appealing the initial ruling. On the basis that both Sweden as a country and Brightstar Sweden, as a subsidiary of a global company, have been targeted by bad actors, we believe that in all fairness this ruling should be overturned.

Brightstar has the highest ethical standards across all our operations and no tolerance for any type of fraud or offence. There have been no allegations of criminal behaviour made against Brightstar Sweden. We have and will continue to provide assistance to the Swedish authorities during their investigation. Brightstar 20:20 has traded in Sweden for nearly fifty years and we look forward to continuing to provide employment and investment in Sweden. We do not intend to comment further during ongoing investigations.”